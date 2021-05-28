Suspects wanted for damaging homes and businesses with BB gun

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of damage to homes and businesses over the last four days that appears to have been caused by a BB gun.

The damage happened between Tuesday, May 25 and Friday, May 28.

The sheriff’s office said a child was even hit by a BB while walking from school.

The suspects are believed to be in a dark SUV with Texas license plates. The sheriff’s office said there are at least two people involved and they are shooting from the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the SUV is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (782-7463), 775-586-7295, or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.

Reference case number 21SO14852.

