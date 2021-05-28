Advertisement

Suspects wanted for damaging homes and businesses with BB gun

DCSO Badge
DCSO Badge(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of damage to homes and businesses over the last four days that appears to have been caused by a BB gun.

The damage happened between Tuesday, May 25 and Friday, May 28.

The sheriff’s office said a child was even hit by a BB while walking from school.

The suspects are believed to be in a dark SUV with Texas license plates. The sheriff’s office said there are at least two people involved and they are shooting from the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the SUV is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (782-7463), 775-586-7295, or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.

Reference case number 21SO14852.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Chandra Catches
Woman charged with murder in man’s death near Winnemucca
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
NHP: Man hit and killed on I-80 in Sparks was helping disabled truck
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
the scene of a crash involving a Mazda and a motorcycle on Mill Street at he Northbound...
Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

Latest News

Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 15 new cases, 43 recoveries
U.S.S. Reno Flag
New cabinet at Reno City Hall planned for the U.S.S. Reno Flag
Road work.
Spaghetti Bowl lane closures suspended over Memorial Day weekend