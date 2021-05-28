Advertisement

Spaghetti Bowl lane closures suspended over Memorial Day weekend

Road work.
Road work.(WLUC)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A traffic alert for drivers at the Spaghetti Bowl. The Nevada Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures over Memorial Day weekend, but will resume construction and lane closures starting June 1. The construction is part of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE

Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

  • Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 1 to June 4.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

  • These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight June 1 to June 4 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

  • Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

