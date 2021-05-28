Advertisement

Shallow quake hits beneath Lake Tahoe; no injuries or damage

Earthquake graphic.
Earthquake graphic.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck beneath Lake Tahoe Friday but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

The quake reported at 8:25 a.m. was about 5.5 miles west of Tahoe’s east shore at Glenbrook.

Hundreds of people as far away as Reno reported on the U.S. Geological Survey web site they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was “weak.”

The Washoe County sheriff’s office hasn’t received any reports of damage. Spokeswoman Sarah Johns says their deputies didn’t even feel it. Several aftershocks followed, the largest magnitude 3.1.

