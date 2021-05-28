Sen. Cortez Masto says VA committed to Elko veterans cemetery

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A nearly decade-long effort has resulted in a Veterans Administration commitment to build a new National Veterans Cemetery in Elko in northeast Nevada.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said Thursday that Elko has been considered by the VA for a site since 2011.

Until now, veterans and family members have traveled hundreds of miles to cemeteries in Salt Lake City; Fernley, near Reno; or Boulder City, near Las Vegas.

Cortez Masto says the 15-acre site will serve more than 4,000 veterans and is the largest cemetery established under the VA’s Rural Initiative.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)