Advertisement

Sen. Cortez Masto says VA committed to Elko veterans cemetery

US flags next to headstones for Veteran's Day, Rosehill cemetery, Chicago, Illinois
US flags next to headstones for Veteran's Day, Rosehill cemetery, Chicago, Illinois(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A nearly decade-long effort has resulted in a Veterans Administration commitment to build a new National Veterans Cemetery in Elko in northeast Nevada.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said Thursday that Elko has been considered by the VA for a site since 2011.

Until now, veterans and family members have traveled hundreds of miles to cemeteries in Salt Lake City; Fernley, near Reno; or Boulder City, near Las Vegas.

Cortez Masto says the 15-acre site will serve more than 4,000 veterans and is the largest cemetery established under the VA’s Rural Initiative.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Chandra Catches
Woman charged with murder in man’s death near Winnemucca
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
NHP: Man hit and killed on I-80 in Sparks was helping disabled truck
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
the scene of a crash involving a Mazda and a motorcycle on Mill Street at he Northbound...
Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

Latest News

Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 15 new cases, 43 recoveries
U.S.S. Reno Flag
New cabinet at Reno City Hall planned for the U.S.S. Reno Flag
Road work.
Spaghetti Bowl lane closures suspended over Memorial Day weekend
DCSO Badge
Suspects wanted for damaging homes and businesses with BB gun