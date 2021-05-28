Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A project unlike any other in the Biggest Little City.

“First floor we have Starbucks, bars and restaurants, we have a quick care facility, doggy day care facility, a gym, a downtown grocer,” said Brent Lovett of Luxe Industries. The developer responsible for turning the old Harrah’s in Reno into a new all-encompassing property.

The remodel would include 530 market-value apartments, too. Lovett’s dream will be called Reno City Center.

“Initially it was supposed to start in March but COVID slowed down the gaming control board which slowed down the merger between the El Dorado and Caesars,” said Lovett on why the project didn’t start earlier. “Nothing could happen until those aspects happened and then the merger could happen. Then we closed as soon as we could thereafter within 30 days of the merger.”

While Harrah’s has been closed since the pandemic hit, Luxe and its crews have been working on the project for the last eight months. A soft opening is scheduled for February 22, 2022. The entire project should be finished by Christmas of that year.

The workforce is also unique. Luxe is giving opportunities to those in need. Ryan Wells worked at Harrah’s for 20 years. He was furloughed before joining the Luxe team.

“To get on to this crew and to be on the very ground ground floor is...it’s like no other,” he said.

Wells says his past responsibilities have included literal blood, sweat, and tears. He’s with folks who have criminal histories, those fresh out of rehab, and people down on their luck; a way to integrate people back into society.

“Having people work together so well, so quickly, right off the bat has just been remarkable and I’ve been proud to be a part of it,” said Wells.

1,000 jobs are expected to be created when construction is finished.

