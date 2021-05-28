Advertisement

Nevada Art Museum commemorates 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:43 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Museum of Art is highlighting one of the darkest and most tragic days in America’s history, the Tulsa Race Massacre.

You and your family can stop by the museum’s community gallery which is free to attend at 160 West Liberty Street. This exhibit runs through June 30. It was May 31, 1921, when the thriving “Black Wall Street” as it was called, was brutally destroyed by white supremacists and more than 100 Black people were killed. These men and women had moved to Tulsa to escape the Jim Crow South starting in 1906 and created thirty plus blocks of small businesses all on their own.

“Across the nation, there’s an awareness of the tragedy that took place and it seems like we’re all waking up and trying to get back to that standard of living and livelihood,” Romar Tolliver explains. Tolliver is the President of Black Wall Street Reno. “We’re doing something that needs to be done, we paying it back and showing the future leaders how to rebuild, this is the blueprint on how to build, we see that it has been done and we can duplicate that,” Donald Griffin adds, who also represents Black Wall Street Reno.

There’s photos and an educational video to view at this exhibit in Downtown Reno. You can connect with the non-profit that helped spearhead this project at www.blackwallstreetreno.org.

