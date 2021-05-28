Advertisement

Mama Bear forces delay in Tahoe prescribed burn

The discovery of a mama bear and a cub has brought a postponement of a prescribed burn.
The discovery of a mama bear and a cub has brought a postponement of a prescribed burn.(CA State Parks Sierra District)
By Stanton Tang
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON CREEK STATE PARK, Calif. (KOLO) - A wildlife discovery has forced the postponement of a prescribed burn at Burton Creek State Park on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

A California State Parks crew preparing for the 20 acre prescribed burn found a bear den in an area of dense brush. The crew noticed a mama bear and at least one cub.

Rich Adams, the Prescribed Fire Manager for the California State Parks Sierra District says forest crews leave some areas of dense thickets to provide cover for wildlife. “We made the judgment call that right now, this is their home and we’re not going to burn this plot right now, we’re just not going to do it.”

The crew will leave the area alone for the whole spring, but may conduct the controlled burn in the fall after the bears have moved on.

Adams says the mama bear appears healthy with a beautiful coat.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Chandra Catches
Woman charged with murder in man’s death near Winnemucca
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
NHP: Man hit and killed on I-80 in Sparks was helping disabled truck
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
the scene of a crash involving a Mazda and a motorcycle on Mill Street at he Northbound...
Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

Latest News

Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 15 new cases, 43 recoveries
U.S.S. Reno Flag
New cabinet at Reno City Hall planned for the U.S.S. Reno Flag
Road work.
Spaghetti Bowl lane closures suspended over Memorial Day weekend
DCSO Badge
Suspects wanted for damaging homes and businesses with BB gun