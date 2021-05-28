Mama Bear forces delay in Tahoe prescribed burn

BURTON CREEK STATE PARK, Calif. (KOLO) - A wildlife discovery has forced the postponement of a prescribed burn at Burton Creek State Park on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

A California State Parks crew preparing for the 20 acre prescribed burn found a bear den in an area of dense brush. The crew noticed a mama bear and at least one cub.

Rich Adams, the Prescribed Fire Manager for the California State Parks Sierra District says forest crews leave some areas of dense thickets to provide cover for wildlife. “We made the judgment call that right now, this is their home and we’re not going to burn this plot right now, we’re just not going to do it.”

The crew will leave the area alone for the whole spring, but may conduct the controlled burn in the fall after the bears have moved on.

Adams says the mama bear appears healthy with a beautiful coat.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.