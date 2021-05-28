Incoming UNR freshmen to get free iPad Air tablets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno will give incoming freshmen free Apple iPad Air tablet computers in the fall semester, UNR announced Thursday.

This Digital Wolf Pack Initiative applies only to freshmen and not to upper-class members.

The project is done in collaboration with Apple. It will promote digital literacy and enhance curriculum, UNR President Brian Sandoval said in an announcement to students.

“Only a select group of universities in the U.S. have launched this caliber of initiative and I am proud that we are amongst them,” Sandoval said.

In addition to the iPad Air, students will also receive an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, an Apple Pencil and a suite of software and creativity apps. University faculty will also receive training to integrate academics with the iPad.

Sandoval’s statement said Apple has top-notch security and privacy and that’s one of the reasons UNR is collaborating with them.

