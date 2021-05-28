Advertisement

Incoming UNR freshmen to get free iPad Air tablets

Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air(Apple)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno will give incoming freshmen free Apple iPad Air tablet computers in the fall semester, UNR announced Thursday.

This Digital Wolf Pack Initiative applies only to freshmen and not to upper-class members.

The project is done in collaboration with Apple. It will promote digital literacy and enhance curriculum, UNR President Brian Sandoval said in an announcement to students.

“Only a select group of universities in the U.S. have launched this caliber of initiative and I am proud that we are amongst them,” Sandoval said.

In addition to the iPad Air, students will also receive an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, an Apple Pencil and a suite of software and creativity apps. University faculty will also receive training to integrate academics with the iPad.

Sandoval’s statement said Apple has top-notch security and privacy and that’s one of the reasons UNR is collaborating with them.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Chandra Catches
Woman charged with murder in man’s death near Winnemucca
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
NHP: Man hit and killed on I-80 in Sparks was helping disabled truck
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
the scene of a crash involving a Mazda and a motorcycle on Mill Street at he Northbound...
Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

Latest News

Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 15 new cases, 43 recoveries
U.S.S. Reno Flag
New cabinet at Reno City Hall planned for the U.S.S. Reno Flag
Road work.
Spaghetti Bowl lane closures suspended over Memorial Day weekend
DCSO Badge
Suspects wanted for damaging homes and businesses with BB gun