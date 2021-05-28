Advertisement

GSR pool offering late night swim

By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:13 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Adults, grab your bathing suit and get ready for late night swims at the Grand Sierra Resort’s pool! The new summer offering will kick off on Saturday, May 29 when Las Vegas-based French musician and DJ Natty Rico takes the stage.

The late night pool party will happen on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will feature live entertainment and drink specials each week. Entry fees for LNS begin at $20. Daybeds and cabanas are available for reservation based on availability.

You can find more information on GSR’s website.

