RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Wind will diminish overnight and be less of a factor on Friday. Expect a warming trend through the holiday weekend, with valley highs climbing through the 80s to around 90 for Memorial Day. A few afternoon T-storms are possible Saturday. Summer-like heat is in the forecast next week and records are possible. Stay tuned. -Jeff