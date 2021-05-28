Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect another toasty afternoon on this Friday with afternoon highs well into the 80′s. Plan on seasonable temperatures going into Memorial Day Weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, primarily over the higher terrain south of US-50, with thunderstorm potential decreasing on Sunday. We’ll get a preview of Summer through the start of June with chances for record high temperatures in the 90′s.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

