Friday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect another toasty afternoon on this Friday with afternoon highs well into the 80′s. Plan on seasonable temperatures going into Memorial Day Weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, primarily over the higher terrain south of US-50, with thunderstorm potential decreasing on Sunday. We’ll get a preview of Summer through the start of June with chances for record high temperatures in the 90′s.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast

