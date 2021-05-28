Economic signs point up for Nevada ahead of holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Economic signs are pointing up for Nevada gambling and tourism heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

New reports on Thursday showed that casinos won $1 billion in April for the second month in a row, and monthly visitor volume increased for a fourth straight month.

Most casinos are back to 100% capacity although masks are still advised for people who haven’t received coronavirus vaccinations and in some places with large indoor gatherings.

Tourists are arriving mostly by vehicle, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Nevada Highway Patrol. The authority tallied nearly 2.6 million visitors last month in Las Vegas, up 15% since March.

