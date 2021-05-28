Advertisement

Economic signs point up for Nevada ahead of holiday weekend

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of...
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. For the second month in a row, casinos in Nevada reported $1 billion in house winnings in April, showing signs that tourism business is returning faster to pre-pandemic levels than some experts expected. The state Gaming Control Board said Thursday, May 27, 2021, that last month’s overall “casino win” of nearly $1.04 billion was up a robust 11% compared with $936 million in April 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Economic signs are pointing up for Nevada gambling and tourism heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

New reports on Thursday showed that casinos won $1 billion in April for the second month in a row, and monthly visitor volume increased for a fourth straight month.

Most casinos are back to 100% capacity although masks are still advised for people who haven’t received coronavirus vaccinations and in some places with large indoor gatherings.

Tourists are arriving mostly by vehicle, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Nevada Highway Patrol. The authority tallied nearly 2.6 million visitors last month in Las Vegas, up 15% since March.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Chandra Catches
Woman charged with murder in man’s death near Winnemucca
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
NHP: Man hit and killed on I-80 in Sparks was helping disabled truck
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
the scene of a crash involving a Mazda and a motorcycle on Mill Street at he Northbound...
Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

Latest News

Late Night Swims will be offered at the GSR pool Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
GSR pool offering late night swim
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
RTC will be offering rides to Incline Village/Sand Harbor from Reno through its FlexRIDE service.
RTC offering seasonal service to Incline Village/Sand Harbor