California man killed in tractor trailer crash in Goldfield

GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KOLO) - A Santa Clara man died after crashing a tractor trailer on US-95 in Goldfield last Sunday.

It happened May 23, 2021 just after 5 a.m.

Troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Crook Street. Investigators determined that the 30-year-old driver, Sonu Sonu, was heading northbound on US-95 and failed to maintain his lane around a curve. He continued straight off the road, hit a sign and then a concrete barrier wall. The truck tractor and trailer separated and the trailer hit a stop sign. The tractor overturned onto its roof and hit a wooden shed.

The truck was hauling calcined kaolin - a powdered white non-plastic material - which spilled during the crash.

Sonu was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the passenger seat was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Katherine Shampang at (775) 482-6330 or kmshampang@dps.state.nv.us.

NHP investigates a rollover in Goldfield involving a tractor trailer. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

