Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) - The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation. She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.

