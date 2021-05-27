Washoe County Animal Control investigating possible abuse case
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is trying to identify a woman in a possible case of animal cruelty.
The woman was seen on video at Parq Crossing Apartments at 2280 Oddie Boulevard on May 20th at 11:45 A.M. She was walking with a white, French bulldog.
If you recognize the woman or have any information that may help identify her, contact WCRAS at pets@washoecounty.us or 775-322-3647. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
