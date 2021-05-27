NHP looking for witnesses to fatal crash south of Fallon

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a crash south of Fallon that left a motorcyclist dead.

It happened Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:21 p.m.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of US-95 (Schurz Highway) and Lazy Heart Lane between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and saw either a white Ford pickup truck and/or a gray motorcycle with red wheels.

If you saw anything that could be related to this crash or if you have dash camera footage of the crash, you are asked to contact ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us in reference to case #210501783.

