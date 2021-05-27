Advertisement

Facebook won’t remove posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

Facebook said it's no longer removing from its platforms claims that COVID-19 was man-made.
Facebook said it's no longer removing from its platforms claims that COVID-19 was man-made.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 9:50 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts.”

The move comes amid increasing pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from a lab. Since the pandemic began, Facebook has been changing what it allows on the topic and what it bans. In February, it announced a host of new claims it would be prohibiting -- including that COVID-19 was created in a Chinese lab. Other claims it added at the time included the false notion that vaccines are not effective or that they are toxic.

Lisa Fazio, a professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University, said the reversal shows the difficulty of fact-checking in general, particularly with something unprecedented like the coronavirus, when experts can disagree and change their minds with new evidence.

“It’s one reason that content moderation shouldn’t be static, scientific consensus changes over time,” Fazio said. “It’s also a reminder to be humble and that for some questions the best current answer is “we don’t know yet” or “it’s possible, but experts think it’s unlikely.”

Facebook’s reversal comes as President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing these claims as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak. It aims to head off GOP complaints that Biden has not been tough enough and to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.

“We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” said Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, in a statement Wednesday.

Facebook does not usually ban misinformation outright on its platform, instead adding fact-checks by outside parties, which includes The Associated Press, to debunked claims. The two exceptions have been around elections and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Project expected to be complete by Christmas of 2022
Old Harrah’s in Reno to become new apartments, office and retail space
Chandra Catches
Woman charged with murder in man’s death near Winnemucca
A deadly crash is investigated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 on eastbound Interstate 80 at Sparks...
NHP: Man hit and killed on I-80 in Sparks was helping disabled truck
New Public Safety Center located at 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno.
Reno Police Department begins transition to Public Safety Center
the scene of a crash involving a Mazda and a motorcycle on Mill Street at he Northbound...
Police: Car turns on Mill Street causing motorcycle crash

Latest News

Magnitude 4.2 'quake shakes area at 8:25 am
What an earthquake means for Lake Tahoe, surrounding communities
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Sheriff: Rail yard shooter had gun, ammo stockpile at house
The FBI says the three guns used in the San Jose shooting were legally obtained and registered.
San Jose shooting: FBI says guns legally obtained
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States has a "number of offensive" options in...
Defense Secretary: US has offensive cyberattack options