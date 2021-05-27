City of Reno to resume public meetings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno announced it will resume public meetings starting June 1, 2021.

The Reno City Council’s first in-person meeting will be held on June 2, 2021 at 10 a.m.

The City of Reno is reminding the community of the following rules when addressing the council in person:

Those wishing to address the Reno City Council in person shall submit a “Request to Speak” form to the City Clerk. Public comment, whether on action items or general public comment, is limited to three minutes per person. Unused time may not be reserved by the speaker, nor allocated to another speaker. No action may be taken on a matter raised under general public comment until the matter is included on an agenda as an item on which action may be taken. On specific agenda items, the presiding officer may prohibit comment if the content of the comments is a topic that is not relevant to, or within the authority of, the City Council, or if the content is willfully disruptive of the meeting by being irrelevant, repetitious, slanderous, offensive, inflammatory, irrational or amounting to personal attacks or interfering with the rights of other speakers.

Anyone wanting to address the Reno City Council remotely may submit public comment through the online public comment form found at here. You can also send an email to CityClerk@reno.gov, or leave a voicemail at 775-393-4499.

Reno City Hall continues to be open to the public for in-person services Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This includes City of Reno payments: sewer payments, public records, business licenses, building permits, planning applications and information, mapping cases, fire inspection fees, parking tickets, etc.

For safety and convenience, the above City Hall services are still available virtually, as they have been during the pandemic.

Customers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks while visiting City Hall.

