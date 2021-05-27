Advertisement

Arizona man gets 7 to 20 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Reno

Jesus O. Camacho-Luque
Jesus O. Camacho-Luque(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An Arizona man was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Jesus O. Camacho-Luque, 31, pleaded guilty in April to trafficking in a controlled substance and was sentenced on Tuesday.

An informant told law enforcement in March 2020 about a possible fentanyl supplier working on behalf of a trafficking organization from Sinaloa, Mexico. Federal and local law enforcement on Aug. 15, 2020, ran an undercover sting that led to Camacho-Luque’s arrest. His vehicle had 5,000 tablets with fentanyl and oxycodone.

During sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell argued the defendant’s actions posed a serious risk to the safety of the community. The district attorney’s office said there were 53 fentanyl-related deaths in Washoe County in 2020, an increase of 130 percent over 2019.

