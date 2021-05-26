Advertisement

Reno man sentenced to 34 months for fentanyl sales

Octavio Mendoza Jr.
Octavio Mendoza Jr.(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Octavio Mendoza Jr., 24, has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for a guilty plea to seven counts of fentanyl distribution and one count of possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Mendoza admitted that from June 12, 2020, to Sept. 2, 2020, he sold pills stamped with M30 represented to be oxycodone but which were really fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be much more powerful than oxycodone and is blamed for overdose deaths.

Authorities arrested him in downtown Reno on Sept. 6, 2020, after seeing him use drugs in a vehicle and found 374 counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bautista Hernandez 2018 booking photograph.
First charge in Lemmon Valley shopping center shooting
Surgery
Legal dispute threatens Renown surgeries
RPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Reno.
Man found dead in Reno Monday morning died of gunshot wound
A security camera caught the moment a plane from Fallon crashed in Medford, OR.
Deadly plane crash in Oregon connected to Northern Nevada
Sagan Elias
Reno police say 12-year-old girl is home and safe

Latest News

Investigators say a man driving a white SUV hit the Burger King on North Carson Street on...
Deputies looking for driver who crashed into Carson City Burger King
Sparks Police say an older model gray four-door vehicle with distinct blue headlights hit two...
Sparks Police looking for information on hit-and-run driver
Reno’s Adrian Lin is trying to raise money to install a “pump track” at Sierra Vista Park.
School project would add pump track to local park
The council meets today and will discuss a big change coming to Downtown
City council addresses alcohol ordinance for Downtown