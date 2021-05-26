Reno man sentenced to 34 months for fentanyl sales

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Octavio Mendoza Jr., 24, has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for a guilty plea to seven counts of fentanyl distribution and one count of possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Mendoza admitted that from June 12, 2020, to Sept. 2, 2020, he sold pills stamped with M30 represented to be oxycodone but which were really fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be much more powerful than oxycodone and is blamed for overdose deaths.

Authorities arrested him in downtown Reno on Sept. 6, 2020, after seeing him use drugs in a vehicle and found 374 counterfeit oxycodone pills.

