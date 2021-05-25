Women entrepreneurs meet in person for the first time since 2019

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A little more than a year ago, KOLO 8 News Now visited Dorinda’s Chocolates.

Owner, Dorinda Vance started the businesses in Truckee and expanded to the Reno area. She created a second business to include a healthy lifestyle format.

Successful by any measure. She says she is constantly learning especially from her fellow female business owners.

“So, I have been a member of eWomen Network since 2008,” says Vance. “And I first started by first business, and they were 80% of my business. S, I have grown, with eWomen Network and the relationships that I have built since then have been phenomenal,” she says.

It’s that concept which powers the eWomen Network. Vance is the Managing Director of the Reno Tahoe Chapter.

KOLO 8 News Now did this story a little more than a year ago, where a seminar was scheduled in March 2020.

COVID forced its cancellation and groups with chapters here and across the country met instead by ZOOM. While a necessity Vance says there’s no replacement for meeting in person with women, and some men who are working their way through the business world.

“Entrepreneurial women helping other Entrepreneurial women,” says Vance. “It is a complete support group. So, you have complete startups. and then you have very experienced business owners. And so, when you mix that together you can always learn from them. You can never stop learning,” she says.

On June third their eWomen Network will meet for the first time in more than a year for a midday seminar. The founder of the organization will be there to talk about her trials and tribulations to the top.

For more information contact Vance at:

dorindavance@ewomennetwork.com

