Advertisement

‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday night and Wednesday morning Americans can look to the skies and witness a rare event. A so-called supermoon and a lunar eclipse will be visible to much of the U.S. Experts at NASA say events like this do not happen often, so take it in while you can.

“We always love for people to have a reason to go outside and look up, and this is just visually spectacular,” said Ernie Wright, a science visualizer at NASA.

Wright says it is the closest full moon of the year, giving it the supermoon designation. Supermoons are not uncommon, but coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, which is when the moon passes into the earth’s shadow, is a once or twice a decade experience according to Wright.

“You think, ‘Oh it’s the moon I’ll just go out and look at it.’ But then you see this alignment of the earth, the moon, and the sun and think about it for a second, you go, ‘Wow! That’s cool!’”

Wright says the mountain and pacific time zones will get the full experience of a total eclipse early Wednesday morning, but he says just about everyone in the U.S. will be able to see a partial eclipse while enjoying the supermoon. Wright says he likes these moments when he can try to convince people to think bigger.

“It sort of takes you out of your daily problems and whatever things you saw on TV or social media that upsets you, and makes you look at the bigger picture,” said Wright.

Wright says the best time to get a view of the eclipse is going to be early Wednesday morning before sunrise. And if you want to learn more about all this moon madness, you can visit moon.nasa.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lemus, James Markwardt-Abrigo, and Adam Graf
Three suspects arrested in human trafficking sting
Bruno's Country Club in Gerlach is usually packed around the time of Burning Man.
Gerlach locals react to cancellation of Burning Man
An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.
Pilot killed in crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Clark County
Nevadans have until June 15th to vote on new electronic traffic safety signs.
Nevadans encouraged to vote on NDOT safety signs
Joshua Gibot
Sparks police say endangered man has been located

Latest News

A Texas woman climbed in the monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo.
Woman climbs in monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in...
Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments