Two trustees leaving WCSD board

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:01 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two members of the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees are stepping down.

Vice President Andrew Caudill has accepted an athletic director position with a school district in Wisconsin and Trustee Kurt Thigpen is leaving the board for medical reasons.

Caudill’s resignation will be effective on or before June 25, 2021. Vice President Caudill represents District C, which is located in the north valleys.

“It has been an honor representing the people of District C and serving their needs. I will miss the people, especially the hard-working people that serve in District C schools. I wish the people of the WCSD well, and I look forward to continuing my mission to serve the needs of the next generation,” said Caudill.

Trustee Thigpen’s resignation will be effective after the District C Trustee vacancy has been filled.

”On the advice of my doctors, it is with a heavy heart and great sorrow that I have decided to resign from the Board of Trustees. I want to thank the voters of District D for trusting me with this very important and tough job, and we have made significant strides in improving equity and inclusion, access to technology, school construction, keeping budget cuts outside the classroom, and more in my short time on the board. I’m grateful to all our educators and staff that I have been fortunate enough to visit during my 22 school visits so far. Their hard work and dedication is moving mountains every day for our students. I will continue to be a strong advocate for public education and look forward to supporting WCSD as a private citizen, partner in education, youth mentor, and business owner in the future,” added Trustee Thigpen.

More details will be established by the Board of Trustees in a public meeting at a date to be determined.

