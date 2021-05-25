Advertisement

Tuesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Temperatures will warm through the week, with a few showers possible across northeast California and northwest Nevada today. Typical westerly afternoon breezes are expected each day, increasing from the west and southwest and diminishing overnight. We’ll see much lighter winds on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible this Memorial Day weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

