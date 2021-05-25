Advertisement

The popemobile is going green

The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.
The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.(Source: Fisker Inc., CNN)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:57 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis will have a green choice in his fleet of vehicles in 2022 with a new all-electric popemobile.

Electric vehicle maker Fisker had a private meeting at the Vatican Thursday to show its plans to the pontiff.

Founder Henrik Fisker said he wanted to develop one because Francis is concerned about climate change.

The vehicle is based on the company’s all-electric Ocean SUV.

Even the interior of the new popemobile nods to sustainability. The carpets made from recycled plastic bottles that have been recovered from the ocean.

Popes have traveled in vehicles modified for their safety and visibility for decades.

Mercedes-Benz has been providing vehicles to the pope since 1930. The German automaker also designed the first one to be nicknamed a popemobile in 1980.

Fisker plans to deliver the green vehicle to the pontiff next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lemus, James Markwardt-Abrigo, and Adam Graf
Three suspects arrested in human trafficking sting
Bruno's Country Club in Gerlach is usually packed around the time of Burning Man.
Gerlach locals react to cancellation of Burning Man
An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.
Pilot killed in crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Clark County
Nevadans have until June 15th to vote on new electronic traffic safety signs.
Nevadans encouraged to vote on NDOT safety signs
Joshua Gibot
Sparks police say endangered man has been located

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in...
White House: Biden to meet Putin for Geneva summit
President Joe Biden talks to employees at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington.
White House: US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated