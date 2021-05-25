Advertisement

Sparks City Hall to reopen June 1st

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Hall at 431 Prater Way will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has been offering services online and by appointment only since March 2020.

With the reopening of the city offices, residents can access City Hall’s regular services:

  • Sewer payments
  • Business license applications and renewals
  • Building permits
  • Planning and land-use matters
  • Public records requests
  • Passport services (by appointment only)

People who have received their COVID-19 vaccination will not be required to wear a mask inside City Hall.

Also starting June 14th, the Sparks City Council meeting will resume in-person at the Sparks Legislative Building at 745 4th Street.

