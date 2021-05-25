Advertisement

RTC set to begin Oddie Wells Project in July

The improvement project is expected to finish in 2024.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin revamping Oddie Boulevard and part of Wells Avenue in July. The project will take place between Pyramid Way in Sparks and the I-80 Wells Avenue ramp at a cost of about $40 million.

The corridor is about 3.2 miles long and improvements include roadway configuration, upgraded utility signs, bicycle facilities, sidewalks, and landscaping.

RTC’s Lauren Ball said the Oddie Wells Project will increase safety and mobility options for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. “So this roadway really needs some rehabilitation, right now the roadway is starting to deteriorate, you also see there are no sidewalks on parts of this corridor, and also no bicycle facilities.”

Ball continued, “There’s a lot of redevelopment happening in this area, new businesses are coming in, new housing is coming in, so we want to make sure its safe and really easy for everyone to come around.”

The project is expected to finish in 2024.

RTC to revamp Oddie Blvd. & Wells Ave.
RTC to revamp Oddie Blvd. & Wells Ave.(RTC)

