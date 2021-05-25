RTC offering seasonal service to Incline Village/Sand Harbor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is launching a new service that will offer rides from Reno to Incline Village and Sand Harbor. The new FlexRIDE will start Saturday, May 29 and will be offered through Labor Day weekend.

Rides are $5 each way. Kids 5 and under ride free. Fares can be paid using the Token Transit app, or by purchasing a ticket at RTC 4th Street station or RTC Centennial Plaza.

The service will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Reservations are required to set up a ride at least one to three days in advance by calling 775-335-0035.

RTC FlexRIDE will depart from the park-and-ride lot at The Summit mall and then continue on Mount Rose Highway as far as Sand Harbor. In addition to visiting the beach, the service is anticipated to provide a transportation option for passengers to make general-purpose trips to and from the Incline Village area. The FlexRIDE can make the following stops along the way, if requested by the passenger when making reservations: Sky Tavern Ski Area, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Mt. Rose at Country Club Drive, Village at Country Club Drive, Incline Village Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 28 at Northwood, Highway 28 at Toepa, Village Market, Incline Village Community Hospital, Incline Village High School, Raley’s, Highway 28 at US Bank, Incline Village Golf Course, Deer Court, Incline Village Country Club, Tahoe Science Center, The Hyatt, Parkside Inn, and Tunnel Creek.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.