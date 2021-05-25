Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:52 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby residential area.
A base spokesman confirmed the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Florida-based company Draken US owned the aircraft and said the pilot had died and no one else was on board. It’s unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.
A neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump as the plane crashed into a residential yard across the street, and he saw black smoke billowing from the home.
Witnesses posted online images of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling the area.
