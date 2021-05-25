Nugget preparing for the 2021 Best in the West Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from the Sparks Nugget tell KOLO 8 News Now, they hope to be able to make an announcement regarding the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in the very near future.

On Facebook, the Nugget said it is planning for the Cook Off for September 1st through the 6th.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Rib Cook Off. Nevada is rolling back COVID restrictions, but large gatherings must still submit COVID mitigation plans to the county.

We are currently planning the 2021 Rib Cook-Off for September 1-6, 2021. Thank you for your patience as we navigate... Posted by Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off on Monday, May 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.