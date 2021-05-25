Advertisement

NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Institutes of Health wants scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

Specifically, the agency would like them to look into the impact of remote learning and reduced social interaction.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said the pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their mental health.

There are a couple of key questions, he believes.

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens, for this prolonged period?” Collins asked.

“What about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?”

Earlier research showed that even healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lemus, James Markwardt-Abrigo, and Adam Graf
Three suspects arrested in human trafficking sting
Bruno's Country Club in Gerlach is usually packed around the time of Burning Man.
Gerlach locals react to cancellation of Burning Man
The NTSB is investigating the incident.
Pilot killed in crash near Nellis Air Force Base identified
Nevadans have until June 15th to vote on new electronic traffic safety signs.
Nevadans encouraged to vote on NDOT safety signs
Nugget preparing for the 2021 Best in the West Rib Cook Off

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission
George Floyd's family meets with President Biden one year after Floyd's death
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids