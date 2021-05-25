Advertisement

Local staffing company struggles to fill jobs

40 spots opened with pay ranging from $15-$27
By Abel Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employers are having a difficult time filling their open positions. It is one of the many lingering effects of this pandemic.

The number of phone calls from people in search of jobs has decreased significantly at UCP Personnel Services. Valerie Zavala, Regional Operations Manager said when recruiters have reached out to potential employees they respond saying that they earn more money on unemployment than they would be if they were making $15 an hour.

Zavala said before the pandemic hit they would see up to five people a day walk into their office, but as we have moved forward she said they’re seeing about three people a week. She said the main issue here is the number of people taking advantage of unemployment benefits.

“They need to jump ship now before their benefits end and they are going to be struggling to get a job,” Zavala said.

The agency works with local construction sites, warehouses, and offices to help recruit employees. Due to the low demand for jobs, Zavala said she is having to adjust their client’s contracts to reach a larger demographic and attract more workers.

“In order to get you the people you need we need to pay more, and by paying more of course I am going to have to bill more,” said Zavala.

Their pay rates have increased, ranging anywhere from $15 an hour to $27.

“If they are a temporary employee with us, what we are trying to do is instead of waiting the 90 days to get converted to a full-time employee, we are trying to make it 30 days and then you get converted,” explained Zavala.

Many say unemployment benefits are hurting employers, hoping their business will survive as we begin to fully reopen.

