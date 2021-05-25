Advertisement

Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs

The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to...
The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.(Source: CPSC, Ikea, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ikea is recalling tens of thousands of plates, bowls and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika dinnerware, made from renewable sources, can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of the products were sold in the United States. Another 11,000 were sold in Canada.

At least 123 of them have broken, and four injuries have been reported. Two of them required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lemus, James Markwardt-Abrigo, and Adam Graf
Three suspects arrested in human trafficking sting
Bruno's Country Club in Gerlach is usually packed around the time of Burning Man.
Gerlach locals react to cancellation of Burning Man
An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.
Pilot killed in crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Clark County
Nevadans have until June 15th to vote on new electronic traffic safety signs.
Nevadans encouraged to vote on NDOT safety signs
Joshua Gibot
Sparks police say endangered man has been located

Latest News

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
LIVE: George Floyd family to speak after meeting Biden as Congress mulls police bill
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death
President Joe Biden talks to employees at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington.
US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated
Ana Rafael was given a 10-year ban before she can re-enter the U.S. Family and lawmakers are...
‘Dreamer’ barred from re-entry after visa interview visit to Mexico
A Hawaii man said he was attacked at a restaurant for reminding a tourist to wear a mask.
Maui man says he was punched at eatery after reminding a Florida family to wear masks