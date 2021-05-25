Gov. Sisolak signs two police reform bills on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed two bills into law that are intended to reform policing.

Assembly Bill 58 authorizes Nevada’s Attorney General to investigate whether a State governmental authority, and any person acting on behalf of the State has engaged in certain patterns or practices that deprive a person of certain rights, privileges, or immunities.

Senate Bill 50, among other provisions, prohibits a magistrate from issuing a no-knock arrest warrant or search warrant except under certain circumstances. The officers would have to certify if there is an imminent public danger and to explain why the warrant could not be executed in daylight hours. The officers involved in executing the search warrant would also have to wear body cameras and be trained in tactical entry.

“In my office, justice is paramount and our unofficial motto is ‘Our Job is Justice,’” said Attorney General Aaron Ford in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “Though the loss of George Floyd’s life and countless others at the hands of police brutality can never be reversed, they have inspired my office to create lasting legislation in Nevada in the name of justice.”

The two bills were signed on May 25, 2021, one year to the day after the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

