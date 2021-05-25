Carson Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects believed to have stolen a large amount of property from the Kohl’s store on South Carson Street.

On May 1, 2021, the man and woman were seen taking clothes and other items from the store. They left the parking lot in a maroon Ram pickup with black wheels. The couple then drove to Tuscarora Way in Carson City where they were seen putting an unknown license plate on the truck.

The suspects are described as a white man in his 20′s, with tattoos on his arms, wearing a black and red NIKE shirt, red shorts, red shoes and a red hat. The second suspect is described as a white woman in her 20′s with long blonde hair, wearing a black shirt, shorts, and she had a large striped black backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852 or Sgt. Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

The Carson Sheriff's Office is looking for this woman in connection with a theft from Kohl's. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Carson City Sheriffs Deputies are searching for this truck in connection with a theft from Kohl's. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

