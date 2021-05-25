Advertisement

Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
May. 25, 2021
(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded a dozen soldiers as part of a monthslong investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Department of Defense started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that 416th commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

The Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, Greg Mosser, announced the disciplinary steps Monday but declined to name the soldiers or elaborate on their violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

