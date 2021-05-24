USAF Thunderbirds will perform at the Reno National Championship Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The return of the National Championship Air Races to Reno will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Air Races has released a list of aerial performers. According to AirRace.org, the performance schedule will be released in August, but there will also be a performance by an F35A Lightning II demonstration team.

The Air Races are scheduled for September 15-19, 2021 at the Reno-Stead Airport.

