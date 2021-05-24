Advertisement

Three suspects arrested in human trafficking sting

Jonathan Lemus, James Markwardt-Abrigo, and Adam Graf
Jonathan Lemus, James Markwardt-Abrigo, and Adam Graf(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects, as part of a sting to combat human trafficking.

The three men contacted undercover detectives, believing they were underage minors, allegedly to solicit sex. All three were arrested in Stateline, in the casino area.

Jonathan Lemus, 33, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, is charged with Solicitation of a Minor For Prostitution and Attempted Child Abuse for Sexual Exploitation. Adam Graff, 37, of Wellington, also faces charges of Solicitation of a Minor For Prostitution and Attempted Child Abuse for Sexual Exploitation. James Markwardt-Abrigo, 29, of Dayton, is charged with Luring a Child with a Computer Device, Solicitation of a Minor for Prostitution, Attempted Lewdness with a Child Under 16, Attempted Statutorial Sexual Seduction by a Person over 21, and Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Child Involving Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The investigation involved detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT), and Nevada Department of Investigation.

Anyone who is or knows of a potential victim of sex trafficking or human trafficking, should contact (775)-78-CRIME (782-7463).

