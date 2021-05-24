Nevadans encouraged to vote on NDOT safety signs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer travel season is right around the corner and NDOT needs your help to keep people safe on the roads. Nevadans can help choose the safety messages that appear on electronic signs.

The contest has been in the works since last year. NDOT said now that traffic volumes are returning to normal it decided to resume the process. It received nearly 1,000 submissions and narrowed it down to a group of finalists.

The messages were evaluated based on creativity and relevance to Nevada traffic safety and signage needs. The winning messages will start to appear in the summer on some of the 400 electronic freeway signs statewide.

Public Information Office Meg Ragonese said this is the perfect time to vote and it’s a good safety reminder.

“Nevadans are traveling more and health restrictions are loosening up, it’s a good opportunity for these important traffic safety messages to be displayed, on our highway signs.”

Nevadans can pick their top three selections:

· When Driving Use Your Thinker and Your Blinker

· That’s The Temperature Not the Speed Limit

· Texts Means Wrecks

· It’s Not a Race, Leave Some Space

· There is No Need to Drive At Warp Speed

· Practice Vehicle Social Distancing. Don’t Tailgate

· Your Seat Belt Looks Good On You

· Gamble at the Casino Not Your Car. Buckle Up!

· Camp In The Mountains, Not the Left Lane

· Turn Signals Come Free with Vehicles. Use Them.

· Don’t Get Exhausted. Tailgating Blows.

Voting ends June 15th.

Click here to vote.

