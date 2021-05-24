Advertisement

Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warming trend in sight. Temperatures will warm Monday and Tuesday back to near average but afternoons will be a bit breezy and a few showers remain possible near the Oregon border, north of Susanville. Wednesday through Friday look to be a bit warmer with temperatures about 5 degrees above normal and typical afternoon winds likely. Highs will likely be in the 80s for the lower valleys and 70s for the Sierra. Monitor the forecast if you have outdoor plans this Memorial day weekend, another low pressure system may move through, bringing the chance for few afternoon thunderstorms each day.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Gibot
Sparks police say endangered man has been located
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
Samuelito Quijano
Las Vegas police officer accused of being part of theft ring
Edward Lee Alderman
Missing hiker sought in Inyo County

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Thursday AM Web Weather