Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A warming trend in sight. Temperatures will warm Monday and Tuesday back to near average but afternoons will be a bit breezy and a few showers remain possible near the Oregon border, north of Susanville. Wednesday through Friday look to be a bit warmer with temperatures about 5 degrees above normal and typical afternoon winds likely. Highs will likely be in the 80s for the lower valleys and 70s for the Sierra. Monitor the forecast if you have outdoor plans this Memorial day weekend, another low pressure system may move through, bringing the chance for few afternoon thunderstorms each day.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

