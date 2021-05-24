Advertisement

Jet crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Clark County

An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.
An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.(Nevada Air Force Base/Crespo)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nellis Air Force Base officials have confirmed a jet crash near the base.

Social media videos show a cloud of smoke rising from a residential area.

Nellis officials say it was a contractor-operated aircraft that took off from the base and crashed at approximately 2:30pm Monday, May 24, 2021.

There is no word yet on the pilot.

