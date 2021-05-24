Jet crashes near Nellis Air Force Base in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nellis Air Force Base officials have confirmed a jet crash near the base.

Social media videos show a cloud of smoke rising from a residential area.

Nellis officials say it was a contractor-operated aircraft that took off from the base and crashed at approximately 2:30pm Monday, May 24, 2021.

There is no word yet on the pilot.

We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available. — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) May 24, 2021

Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today's incident -- especially the men and women of @NellisAFB and the first responders on the scene. https://t.co/tCXZnXMzEd — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 24, 2021

