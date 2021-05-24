Advertisement

Gerlach locals react to cancellation of Burning Man

Bruno's Country Club in Gerlach is usually packed around the time of Burning Man.
Bruno's Country Club in Gerlach is usually packed around the time of Burning Man.
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been estimated that burning man pumps more than $60 million into the local economy every year. The loss of the revenue for the second consecutive year is obviously not good for Reno, but it’s really not good for the town that sits closest to the site of the annual festival.

“It has a large impact,” said Gerlach resident Brent Jackson. “There are a lot of locals that get involved from anything to hot dog stands to selling water.”

Those who live nearby, like Timothy Brogan tend to agree.

“That has a big economic impact,” he noted.  “A lot of these businesses that are still privately owned, even in places like Surprise Valley where I live, depend on the income from Burning man.”

Bruno’s Country Club in Gerlach has been open since 1950, and like the other businesses in town, always looks forward to the boost Burning Man brings.

“It is crazy for the most part,” said manager Lacey Holly. “Particularly exodus when everybody is leaving.”

Despite no event officially happening in 2021, Holly says she expects to see a lot of burners come and make “unofficial” trips to the Black Rock Desert anyway.

