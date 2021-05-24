Advertisement

Fire restrictions go into effect in North Lake Tahoe

(KGWN)
By Stanton Tang
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The City of North Lake Tahoe is banning all charcoal fires, due to the lack of precipitation, exceedingly dry conditions and extreme fire danger.

The ban is in effect starting Monday, May 24, 2021, until further notice and applies to all Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) parks and beach charcoal grilling areas.

Cal Fire has announced that all Burn Permits have been suspended for Placer, Yuba and Nevada Counties. Campfires and charcoal fires are also prohibited in those counties.

To learn more about how to prepare for wildfire, visit https://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com/.

