Vegas boy’s death highlights role of caregivers’ partners

Two-year-old Amari Nicholson.
Two-year-old Amari Nicholson.(Source: Family/Las Vegas PD/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The recent death of a 2-year-old Las Vegas boy whose disappearance drew intense local interest, and the arrest of his mother’s boyfriend on suspicion of murder, is raising questions about the role of caregivers’ partners in child killings.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal identified a state report made public last year that found caregivers’ partners and typically a mothers’ boyfriends were the suspect in more than half of Las Vegas-area child abuse and neglect cases during the 2016 fiscal year.

The report tallied 47 child deaths in 12 months statewide that were ruled homicides. In nearly 80% of those cases, the slain children were younger than 5.

