Sparks police ask for help finding endangered man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help to find Joshua Gibot, who police described as missing and endangered.

Gibot, 27, walked away from his home in the 3800 block of Whispering Wind Drive in northeast Sparks about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police described Gibot as white, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Patagonia jacket, gray button-down shirt, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Police described him as developmentally delayed and said he needs his medication, which he did not have with him and which he did not take on Saturday.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.