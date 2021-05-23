Advertisement

Reno baseball team, Spanish Springs softball 5A North Regional champs

Huskies beat Bishop Manogue, Cougars beat Reed to win north region
Huskies beat Bishop Manogue, Cougars beat Reed to win north region
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With no NIAA state tournaments this year the regional championships became the culmination of the spring season.

On Saturday, the Reno High Huskies defeated the Bishop Manogue Miners, 5-2, to win. On the softball diamond, Spanish Springs knocked off rival, Reed, in a low-scoring affair, 2-1.

Check out the highlights and hear from the top performers!

