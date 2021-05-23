Missing hiker sought in Inyo County

LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) -Authorities are searching the Mount Whitney area about 220 miles south of Reno near Lone Pine, Calif., for a Texas man last seen Thursday.

Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin, Texas, left the summit of Mount Whitney in Inyo County at about 4 p.m. That is when another hiker saw him at the Whitney Summit Hut.

Ground searchers and helicopters are looking for Alderman, described as 6 feet tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black, puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants and black trail runners.

Alderman was hiking with a partner, although they separated on the summit.

Anyone who hiked in the area is asked to call National parks Dispatch at 888-677-2746, or email seki_dispatch@nps.gov.

