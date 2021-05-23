Advertisement

Missing hiker sought in Inyo County

Edward Lee Alderman
Edward Lee Alderman(U.S. National Parks Service)
By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) -Authorities are searching the Mount Whitney area about 220 miles south of Reno near Lone Pine, Calif., for a Texas man last seen Thursday.

Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin, Texas, left the summit of Mount Whitney in Inyo County at about 4 p.m. That is when another hiker saw him at the Whitney Summit Hut.

Ground searchers and helicopters are looking for Alderman, described as 6 feet tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black, puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants and black trail runners.

Alderman was hiking with a partner, although they separated on the summit.

Anyone who hiked in the area is asked to call National parks Dispatch at 888-677-2746, or email seki_dispatch@nps.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizha Dylan Ortega-Reeves
Fernley man gets 16 to 48 years in prison for injuring 3 in crash
The Washoe County sheriff's Office provided this photograph of the rescue of a man from Double...
Man injured, rescued from hot springs in north Washoe County
Reno police issue 28 tickets in illegal street racing crackdown
The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a silver Ford F-150 involved in a...
Sparks police looking for Ford F-150 driver in hit-and-run
Dark skies picture taken of Massacre Rim
Dark skies now law in Nevada

Latest News

Reno baseball team, Spanish Springs softball 5A North Regional champs
Reno baseball team, Spanish Springs softball 5A North Regional champs
Two-year-old Amari Nicholson.
Vegas boy’s death highlights role of caregivers’ partners
Samuelito Quijano
Las Vegas police officer accused of being part of theft ring
Joshua Gibot
Sparks police ask for help finding endangered man