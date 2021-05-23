Las Vegas police officer accused of being part of theft ring

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has been arrested for allegedly taking part in an organized theft ring. Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police say Samuelito Quijano has been with the department since 2017.

He was booked Saturday into the Clark County jail on suspicion of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and taking part in an organized theft ring.

It was unclear Sunday if Quijano has a lawyer yet for his case. Quijano is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.

Police officials say he’s been placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

