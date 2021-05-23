Advertisement

Attic fire put out in Hidden Valley; home not liveable

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue provided this photograph of the scene of a fire on Blue Hills...
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue provided this photograph of the scene of a fire on Blue Hills Drive in Hidden Valley.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire &Rescue crews knocked down an attic fire Saturday at about 4 a.m. in southeast Reno.

The fire was on Blue Hills Drive in Hidden Valley and caused much damage, rendering the structure unliveable.

The occupants were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

