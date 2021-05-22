Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:59 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mendez, 18, was arrested by Reno Police on May 21, 2021.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after early-morning pursuit and crash
Stephanie Kirk
Woman arrested in Sun Valley hit-and-run that injured boy
A Virginia woman and child died in a rollover north of Round Mountain. Another child sustained...
Virginia woman and child killed in rollover in Nevada
Nevada Legislature
Nevada Republicans, including Sparks assemblywoman, punished for defying statehouse mask rule
Dark skies picture taken of Massacre Rim
Dark skies now law in Nevada

Latest News

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds
Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
First shows back since pandemic started
Performers of Viva Le Cirque break down workout regimen, return of crowds